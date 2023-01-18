Short Interest in Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Rises By 500.0%

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEWTZ remained flat at $24.35 during trading on Tuesday. 463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

