Short Interest in Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Drops By 59.7%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JSM traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,195. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

