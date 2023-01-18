Short Interest in NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Declines By 50.0%

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASB Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NASB remained flat at $47.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 501. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.12. NASB Financial has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

