Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Declines By 97.7%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MGM China Stock Performance

MGM China stock remained flat at $15.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. MGM China has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

