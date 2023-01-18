Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Declines By 97.7%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MGM China Stock Performance
MGM China stock remained flat at $15.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. MGM China has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $16.24.
About MGM China
