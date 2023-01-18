Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Drops By 77.7%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the December 15th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSDY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 76,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $8.73.
About Lynas Rare Earths
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lynas Rare Earths (LYSDY)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.