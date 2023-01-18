Short Interest in Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Decreases By 99.6%

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the December 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Komo Plant Based Foods Stock Up 0.8 %
KOMOF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 17,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,140. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
About Komo Plant Based Foods
