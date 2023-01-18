Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Increases By 90.7%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the December 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE JHS traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,901. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $15.32.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.1377 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the second quarter valued at $751,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 340,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

