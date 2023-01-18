Short Interest in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Expands By 107.7%

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,264. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter worth $11,412,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth about $9,940,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 61.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the third quarter worth about $8,086,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth about $7,455,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

