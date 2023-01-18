Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Declines By 69.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the December 15th total of 182,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBTJ traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.79.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.