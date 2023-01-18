Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Declines By 56.0%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the December 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SUSC stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

