Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Expands By 58.9%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the December 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHO. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,304.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance
PHO traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $53.14. 4,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,134. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $55.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.