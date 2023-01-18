Short Interest in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Increases By 202.1%

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 202.1% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of VLT stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.93. 33,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $14.33.
Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco High Income Trust II
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
