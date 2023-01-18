Short Interest in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Increases By 202.1%

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 202.1% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VLT stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.93. 33,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 4.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 73,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 349,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 25.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 47,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.