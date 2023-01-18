Short Interest in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Decreases By 72.2%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEZ. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PEZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.00. 135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average of $64.77. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $83.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

