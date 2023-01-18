Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Rises By 256.4%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 256.4% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 136,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 86,298 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 100,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 75,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PKW stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.89. 39,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,048. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.31. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $73.80 and a twelve month high of $96.10.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.