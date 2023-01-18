Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Decreases By 76.1%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the December 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSMQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 77,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,832. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

