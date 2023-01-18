Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Drops By 95.6%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the December 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 46,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,396. The stock has a market cap of $191.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $12.73.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

