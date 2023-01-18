Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Grows By 144.4%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC downgraded Hongkong Land from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Hongkong Land Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HNGKY stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $24.20. 7,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07. Hongkong Land has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

Featured Articles

