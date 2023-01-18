Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Declines By 90.7%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HENKY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. 80,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,818. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HENKY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €60.00 ($65.22) to €61.00 ($66.30) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €52.00 ($56.52) to €49.00 ($53.26) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €65.00 ($70.65) to €70.00 ($76.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

