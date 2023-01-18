Short Interest in Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Decreases By 93.8%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the December 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Guided Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTHP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,862. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. Guided Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.78.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

