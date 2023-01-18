Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Rises By 70.4%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FUJIFILM Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.84. 16,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. Analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Healthcare and Materials Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, and instant photo systems.

