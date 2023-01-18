Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Decreases By 87.3%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the December 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,368.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 66,933 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

FEX traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.41. 26,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,020. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.88. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $71.62 and a 1 year high of $90.18.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

