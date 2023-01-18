Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Drops By 75.4%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the December 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITBI stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.33. 54,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,762. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Fifth Third Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%.

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.