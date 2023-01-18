Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Drops By 75.4%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the December 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
FITBI stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.33. 54,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,762. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55.
Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBI)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.