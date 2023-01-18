Short Interest in Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Drops By 97.1%

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Edenred Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EDNMY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. Edenred has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Edenred from €59.00 ($64.13) to €63.00 ($68.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($60.87) to €59.00 ($64.13) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Edenred from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

