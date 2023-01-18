Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Drops By 87.4%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the December 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

East Japan Railway Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EJPRY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. 35,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,322. East Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of East Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, casualty insurance, and dry cleaning and other agency services.

