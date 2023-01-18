Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Declines By 95.4%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the December 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,239,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DNA Brands Trading Up 40.0 %

Shares of DNAX stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 3,426,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,698. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. DNA Brands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

About DNA Brands

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

