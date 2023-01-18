Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Declines By 95.4%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the December 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,239,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DNA Brands Trading Up 40.0 %
Shares of DNAX stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 3,426,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,698. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. DNA Brands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
About DNA Brands
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DNA Brands (DNAX)
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for DNA Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNA Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.