Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Expands By 113.8%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 113.8% from the December 15th total of 39,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

DMAC stock remained flat at $1.64 during trading on Wednesday. 88,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,167. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.80. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

In other news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 46,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $55,359.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 177,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,943.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 106,558 shares of company stock valued at $132,233. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.