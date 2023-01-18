Short Interest in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Grows By 901.8%

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 901.8% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CPI Card Group news, Director Robert Pearce sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $565,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,429 shares of company stock valued at $575,706. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPI Card Group stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of CPI Card Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPI Card Group Price Performance

PMTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised CPI Card Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

PMTS stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.18. 59,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,485. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.20.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $124.58 million during the quarter.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

Recommended Stories

