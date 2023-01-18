Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Rises By 173.8%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, an increase of 173.8% from the December 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

MGDDY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,534. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €20.00 ($21.74) to €22.00 ($23.91) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €30.00 ($32.61) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €36.00 ($39.13) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a report on Monday, October 10th.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

