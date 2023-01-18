Short Interest in CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Drops By 95.9%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the December 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on CLS Holdings USA from GBX 255 ($3.11) to GBX 205 ($2.50) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of CLSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 109,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,180. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. CLS Holdings USA has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. The company also sells organic medical cannabis to licensed retailers; recreational marijuana cannabis products to licensed distributors and retailers; extraction products, such as oils and waxes derived from in-house cannabis production; and offers processing and extraction services for licensed medical cannabis cultivators, as well as cannabis strains in the form of vegetative cuttings to licensed medical cannabis cultivators.

