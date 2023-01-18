Short Interest in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Decreases By 57.3%

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the December 15th total of 48,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the first quarter worth about $500,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CENAQ Energy by 263.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 364,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 264,300 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENQ traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. CENAQ Energy has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

