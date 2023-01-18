Short Interest in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Decreases By 40.3%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the December 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BSQR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 50,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,374. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $26.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.23.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

