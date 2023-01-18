Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Grows By 313.3%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 313.3% from the December 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth $66,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of NYSE:MYI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 119,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,524. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

