Short Interest in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Declines By 67.8%

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the December 15th total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. 533,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. This is an increase from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
Featured Articles
