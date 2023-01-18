Short Interest in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Declines By 67.8%

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the December 15th total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. 533,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. This is an increase from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

