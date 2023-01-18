Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Declines By 96.2%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the December 15th total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,562,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAYRY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($82.61) to €70.00 ($76.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($75.00) to €54.00 ($58.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. 651,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,306. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

