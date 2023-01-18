Short Interest in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Rises By 168.3%

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 168.3% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of BGH traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,444. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $17.05.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
