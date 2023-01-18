Short Interest in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Rises By 168.3%

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 168.3% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BGH traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,444. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.