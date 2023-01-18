Shentu (CTK) Market Capitalization Achieves $68.74 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Shentu coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00003664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $68.74 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shentu has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00432945 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,470.35 or 0.30389548 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.39 or 0.00758007 BTC.

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 88,109,986 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

