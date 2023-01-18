SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 215.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SGSOY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,333.80.

SGS stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,354. SGS has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

