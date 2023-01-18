Serum (SRM) Trading 114.8% Higher Over Last Week

Serum (SRM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Serum has a market cap of $47.99 million and approximately $81.73 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 114.8% higher against the dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001848 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00427768 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,243.46 or 0.30026134 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.00773148 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

