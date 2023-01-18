SelfKey Market Cap Hits $18.97 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SelfKey has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. SelfKey has a total market cap of $18.97 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SelfKey alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00425420 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,238.84 or 0.29850362 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.17 or 0.00761585 BTC.

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.