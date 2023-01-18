Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74. 15,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 489,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WTTR. TheStreet upgraded Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $999.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.25 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,675,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,555,000 after acquiring an additional 122,394 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,278,000 after purchasing an additional 438,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,558,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 221,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,390,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 84,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 884,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Stories

