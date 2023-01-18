Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,118 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CW traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.20. 77 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,578. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.34.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $630.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

