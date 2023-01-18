Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 22,908 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,908 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,933 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $81.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.