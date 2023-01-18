Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 13,823 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,823 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.8% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $49,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,212 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,511 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $851.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.53.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $726.85. 1,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,740. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $733.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $686.02.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

