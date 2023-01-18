Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,515 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. NetApp accounts for 2.2% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.29% of NetApp worth $38,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NetApp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $156,241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in NetApp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,631,000 after acquiring an additional 199,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after acquiring an additional 117,651 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,182. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average of $67.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $95.46.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,707 shares of company stock worth $748,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

