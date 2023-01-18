Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $33.77 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,172 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,093 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.9% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $33,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,008,816,000 after purchasing an additional 408,930 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,134,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,775,000 after purchasing an additional 611,068 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,721,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,704,000 after acquiring an additional 340,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,888,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.11. 89,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,937,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $197.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

