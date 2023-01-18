Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Cummins worth $22,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.10. 2,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.87 and its 200 day moving average is $227.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $254.47.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

