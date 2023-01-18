Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 72,837 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 132.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 72,837 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Ryerson worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,321,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,279,000 after purchasing an additional 32,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 31.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 289,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 128.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 330,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 377.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 243,398 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $303,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryerson Stock Up 1.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

RYI traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $32.92. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.99). Ryerson had a return on equity of 71.19% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.76%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

