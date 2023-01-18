Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 65,585 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,585 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Up 0.9 %

HLF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. 3,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,446. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

HLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,536.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,536.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at $171,710,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $332,526 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.