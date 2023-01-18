Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,126 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MATW. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Matthews International by 728.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Matthews International by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,117 shares in the company, valued at $10,412,179.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MATW traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $37.05. 109,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $457.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.37%. Analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

