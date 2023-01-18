SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Up 4.1%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 3,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 54,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.50.

SecureWorks Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $626.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at SecureWorks

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 11,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $65,516.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,981.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

